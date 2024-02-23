PM to address BJP’s rally in Kerala’s capital

February 23, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala padayatra (rally) led by BJP State president K. Surendran, which began from Kasaragod on Januray 27, will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on February 27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the public meeting at the conclusion of the rally at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Central Stadium in the capital.

The former State president of BJP Kummanam Rajasekharan and the Thiruvananthapuram district president V.V. Rajesh said here on Friday that around 50,000 BJP activists will attend the public meeting.

The rally will reach the capital after touring all 19 Parliamentary constituencies. BJP leadership claimed that the rally, in which Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States and Central and State BJP leaders took part, was a huge success and that there was wholehearted public participation.

They claimed that the popular response to the rally across districts was indicative of people’s belief in the leadership of Mr. Modi, the development that he has ushered in and the guarantees that he has given to people. “Modi’s guarantees” are going to bring in a sea of change in Kerala, they claimed.

The BJP leaders said that people from various walks of life had been part of the rally in all constituencies and that it had attracted some 10,000 new members. In Thiruvananthapuram too, the last Parliamentary constituency where the rally will conclude, several people are expected to join the party, they said.

They claimed that the BJP rally had reached out to several marginalised sections of society, religious and social leaders, environment activists and various persons who were beneficiaries of the welfare schemes launched by the Centre. Mr. Rajasekharan and Mr. Rajesh said that unlike the Nava Kerala Sadas meetings of Pinarayi Vijayan, where he remained remote and inaccessible to people, the rally led by Mr. Surendran had sought out all people at the grassroots.

They claimed that the existing political equations in Kerala would change drastically after Mr. Modi addresses people on Tuesday.

