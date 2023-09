September 16, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Thrissur

Thekke Vavannur Pottakkuzhi Mana Sreenath Namboodiri has been selected as the new Melsanthi of Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur. He was selected by a draw of lots at the temple from 40 candidates shortlisted for the post . Outgoing Melsanthi Thottam Sivakaran Namboodiri drew the lot. The six-month term of the new Melsanthi will begin on October 1.

