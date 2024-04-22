PM spitting communal venom as BJP fears defeat: Satheesan

April 22, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V.D. Satheesan said here on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was resorting to unprecedented communal and hate speeches as the BJP was facing defeat in the elections.

Addressing the media at Palakkad Press Club, Mr. Satheesan said that Mr. Modi had spewed communal venom in Rajasthan as he feared his party’s defeat. “Earlier they said they would come back to power with 400 seats. Now they say that they will get 300 seats. They are fearing a defeat.”

Mr. Satheesan accused Mr. Modi of misinterpreting an old speech by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that if the wealth had been distributed equitably, it would largely go to the marginalised and backward sections. “Mr. Modi twisted this sensible statement of Mr. Manmohan Singh, and added communal colour to it when he said that if Congress came to power, the wealth would be distributed to Muslims.”

Mr. Satheesan said that even if Modi tried to embrace the Christian community at Thiruvananthapuram, churches in other parts of the country were being attacked by the Sangh Parivar. “About 300 churches were torched in Manipur. Many were killed, and thousands had to flee. Yet, Mr. Modi, who came to attend a wedding at Thrissur, did not bother about Manipur,” he said.

He said that the BJP was resorting to an unprecedented level of communal campaign by spreading lies. “The BJP campaign says the UDF and the Congress had kept quiet about the death of Sidharthan. In fact, it was the Congress that protested most virulently in the case. The BJP is spreading lies,” he said.

Had it been the BJP that stirred confusions about party flags in Wayanad five years ago, this time it is Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is creating a flutter over the flag, said Mr. Satheesan. He accused the Chief Minister of spreading communal discord in the society.