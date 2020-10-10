Kerala

PM praises Kerala girl who sang Himachali song

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated a girl from Kerala who sang a Himachali song, which has gone viral on social media. He shared a video of a news report about the Class 9 student in his Twitter handle and praised her for her melodious voice.

“I am proud of Devika. Her melodious rendering strengthens the essence of ‘One India, Great India’,” the Prime Minister said in his tweet in Malayalam, sharing the report telecast by a Malayalam news channel.

His tweet came a day after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur shared the video of Devika from Thiruvananthapuram singing ‘Chamba kitni ki door’ on his Facebook wall and said she had “won the hearts of the entire State”.

Devika, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram, had sung the song under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ programme.

“It is unbelievable. I am very happy. When I sang the song, I never expected that I would be congratulated by the Prime Minister sir himself,” Devika told a TV news channel.

Devika said over 40 lakh people had watched her video so far.

