PM opens CUK’s new administrative block named after Ambedkar

The three-storey facility was constructed at a cost of ₹38.16 crore

February 20, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi opening the B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan on the Central University of Kerala campus in Kasaragod on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT 

Kozhikode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed administrative block, B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, of the Central University of Kerala (CUK), Kasaragod, via videoconferencing.

The ₹38.16-crore project, funded by the Higher Education Financing Agency of the Ministry of Education, will offer a modern workspace with better amenities for various departments and administration wings.

In his online address, Mr. Modi said the country witnessed the opening of a record number of schools, colleges, and universities with the Centre’s commitment to invest the maximum on imparting modern education to the young generation. He pointed out that 45,000 children who could not go to schools for various reasons were able to start their studies with reforms in the sector.

On India’s entry to the top five global economies, Mr. Modi said the improved financial situation helped the government invest more on welfare activities such as free ration, better medical treatment, houses, gas connections, toilets, and the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. “Now, we have to make India the third largest economic power in the world in the next five years. This will increase the country’s ability to spend more for the welfare of poor people and infrastructure development,” he added.

Presiding over the function, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) K.C. Baiju said the opening of the new block was a milestone in the history of CUK.

Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, delivered the keynote address. Former Vice-Chancellor G. Gopakumar, executive council member Joseph Koyippally, C.H. Kunhambu, MLA, academic council member R.K. Mishra, Registrar M. Muralidharan Nambiar, and Controller of Examinations R. Jayaprakash were present.

