PM Modi’s visit: Traffic regulations in Kochi on Wednesday

January 16, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Vehicles will not be allowed from High Court Junction towards Menaka and from KPCC Junction to Hospital Road during the time Narendra Modi is in Kochi city

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving to supporters during a roadshow in Thrissur, Kerala, recently. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Traffic through Kochi city will be extensively regulated on January 17 (Wednesday) as Prime Minister Narendra Modi wraps up his two-day visit to Kerala.

Vehicles will not be allowed from High Court Junction towards Menaka and from KPCC Junction to Hospital Road during the time Mr. Modi is in the city.

Motorists headed to Vytilla and West Kochi should take the diversion to Madhava Pharmacy Junction and proceed along the MG Road and Rajaji Road to reach Kadavanthra via the KSRTC stand. They should then proceed to Vytilla and to West Kochi via Panampilly Nagar.

The entire traffic from Vytilla will be diverted along the Kaloor-Kadavanthra road. Vehicles bound for Vytilla from Kaloor and West Kochi should also take the Kaloor-Kadavanthra road to reach Vytilla. Motorists bound for West Kochi should proceed via Panampilly Nagar.

Traffic from West Kochi to Kaloor will be diverted from BOT East via national highway via Thevara Ferry and Kundannoor to Vytilla. Motorists then will have to take the Kaloor-Kadavanthra road to reach Kaloor.

