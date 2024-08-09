PM Modi’s visit to landslide devastated Wayanad brings hope as Kerala pleads for financial aid

The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the landslide-ravaged villages of Wayanad on Saturday is expected to provide much-needed succour to thousands of survivors as they struggle to rebuild their lives after one of Kerala’s worst natural disasters in history.

Many have demanded that Wayanad landslides, with unofficial death toll exceeding 400, be declared a national calamity though there is no legal provision for that. But experts say that the disaster can be categorised as Level 3 of the National Disaster Management Plan, indicating a catastrophic situation that surpasses the capacity of State and district authorities.

There are also calls seeking the Centre to declare the disaster a “calamity of severe nature” so that all MPs from both houses of Parliament can use a portion of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme for rehabilitation of Wayanad. Previously the Centre had declared the floods of 2018 as a calamity of severe nature. Now about ₹2,000-₹3,000 crore financial package is required for reconstructing the shattered lives of the residents in Wayanad, experts said.

The State government has already appealed to the Centre for a comprehensive rehabilitation for the victims and to establish a township for the affected families. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed a nine-member team to submit a report on the State government’s request.

The Prime Minister has also received a report submitted by Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fishing, Animal Husbandry George Kurian who engaged in relief and rescue operations last week.

Enhanced cooperation

Officials said the enhanced coordination between the Centre and the State government was clearly demonstrated when the Union Ministry of Defence quickly deployed the Army, Air Force, Navy, and the National Disaster Response Force, among other agencies, for a comprehensive Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation.

The Army had also set up a Command and Control Centre headed by Major General V.T. Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area along with Brigadier Arjun Segan at Kozhikode for coordinating HADR efforts. The Engineer Task Force from Madras Engineer Group and Centre also constructed a 190 feet Bailey Bridge on Meepadi-Choormala Road for the movement of ambulances and heavy machinery.

All this revealed that Centre-State cooperation in managing the disaster remained intact, with the exception of the Union Minister for Forests, Environment, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, who suggested that the State had permitted illegal habitation and mining in the region.

Mr. Modi will fly down at Kannur International Airport at 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, where he will be received by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, will also accompany them to Kalpetta in specially arranged IAF helicopters.

They will visit the landslide sites as well as interact with the survivors at relief camps in Meppadi. Mr. Modi is scheduled to return to Delhi from Kannur at 3:40 p.m. The camaraderie among the leaders during this crucial time should set the stage for both short- and long-term goals in the rehabilitation initiatives for Wayanad.

