PM Modi visits Guruvayur temple in Kerala; attends wedding of BJP leader Suresh Gopi’s daughter 

January 17, 2024 10:38 am | Updated 10:58 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, offered prayers at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, on January 17 .

The Prime Minister reached Sreekrishna College ground, Guruvayur by helicopter from Kochi at 7.30 a.m. Hundreds of people thronged at the ground to welcome him. Thrissur district administration and BJP leaders received the PM. After taking rest at Sree Valsam Guest House, where he was received by Guruvayur Devaswom Management Committee, he went to the Sreekrishna temple. He prayed at the temple and offered ghee and lotus flowers at the Sopanam. Mr. Modi spent around 30 minutes in the temple.

Later he attended the wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter Bhagya and with Thiruvananthapuram-based businessman Shreyas. The Prime Minister, who attended the ceremony for almost 20 minutes, handed over garlands to the couple and blessed them. Film actors including Mammootty and Mohanlal attended the wedding along with their families.

After spending around two hours in Guruvayur, he left for Thriprayar Sree Ramaswamy temple by 9.30 a,m.

The presence of Mr. Modi at the wedding of Mr. Sursh Gopi’s daughter gains political importance in the backdrop of ensuing Lok Sabha election and the ‘almost sure’ possibility of fielding Suresh Gopi as the BJP candidate from Thrissur. Thrissur is one of the constituencies on which the BJP pins its hopes on in the State.

This is the second visit of the Prime Minister in two weeks to Thrissur district. He attended a Women’s Conference organised by the BJP State unit on January 3, to express gratitude for passing the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Top Kerala news developments: January 17

