PM Modi to attend Suresh Gopi’s daughter’s wedding in Thrissur 

January 10, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - Thrissur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Guruvayur in Thrissur on January 17 to attend the wedding ceremony of cine actor and former MP Suresh Gopi.

It is reported that the Prime Minister will attend the wedding ceremony after darshan at the Sree Krishna temple. The police have already started security inspections as part of the preparation for the PM’s visit. There are reports that Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the ceremony along with the PM.

Mr. Gopi is the proposed candidate for the coming Lok Sabha elections from Thrissur, one of the constituencies in the State, in which the BJP pins its hopes on. The actor’s daughter Bhagya will marry businessman Sreyas Mohan at the Guruvayur temple on January 17.