PM Modi seeks to carve a path to victory in Kerala by harnessing votes of women

January 03, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to carve a path to victory for the BJP in Kerala by attempting to harness votes of women by addressing a mammoth rally at the iconic Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur on January 3.

Mr. Modi’s 41-minute long speech touched on hot-button issues such as the “plight of Sabarimala pilgrims”, “politicking over” Thrissur Pooram, “looting” of State-controlled temple treasuries, Triple Talaq, and gold smuggling.

Mr. Modi repeatedly used a third-person narration, positioning himself as the face of the BJP’s 2024 campaign.

In the process, Mr. Modi seemed to draw a subtle contrast with the anti-BJP INDIA Bloc, that is yet to project a Prime Ministerial face or distinct national leadership.

Mr. Modi addressed the gathering repeatedly as “mothers and sisters”. He listed the various women empowerment initiatives of the NDA government at the Centre as a manifestation of “Modi’s guarantee”.

In an understated critique of the CPI(M)-Congress “electoral compact” at the national level, Mr. Modi repeatedly referred to the ruling Left Democratic Front as an INDIA Bloc administration.

He accused the Left and Congress State governments of impeding Central projects out of “spite for Modi” , condemning them as hives of corruption and nepotism.

‘Reject Kerala’s revolving door politics’: PM Modi

Mr. Modi said Congress and Left were imaginary foes who indulged in shadowboxing in Kerala to pull the wool over the eyes of the State’s electorate. He urged voters to reject Kerala’s revolving door politics that has been the State’s bane for decades and usher in a new era of development by rallying behind “Modi”.

Mr. Modi also sought to transcend caste-centric politics by stating that the BJP recognised only four social order groupings:” Women, Youth, Farmers and the Poor”.

Mr. Modi said the BJP liberated “Muslim sisters” condemned to a subaltern status in marital relationships by outlawing Triple Talaq.

“Modi’s guarantee ensured that the Lok Sabha passed a law ensuring reservation for women in the Parliament and State Assemblies”, he said.

He said the Centre had helped stranded Indians return, particularly Malayali nurses, from strife-torn regions of the world, to their families. “Modi guarantees that he would not leave behind any Indian helpless and unaided in conflict zones”, he said.

Mr. Modi listed 10 crores free gas connections, 11 crores of piped water connections, 12 crore toilets, one-rupee sanitary napkins, 60 lakh bank accounts for women in Kerala alone, admission of women as Sainik School cadets, 26-week maternity leave for women employees, Mudra loans for footpath traders as stellar achievements of his Prime Ministership.

Mr. Modi’s speech was, at times, heavy on Hindu religious imagery. Mr. Modi, who represents the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, said he had come from the holy land of Kashi Vishwanath to the iconic Vadakummnathan Siva temple in Thrissur.

Mr. Modi also made a distinct pro-South Indian electoral pitch by paying tributes to Dravidian icon Rani Velu Nachiyar, who dared the East India company’s hegemony in Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu in the early 18th Century and also Bharat Kesari and NSS founding leader, Mannathu Padmanabhan.

Actor Sobhana, businesswoman Beena Kannan, parliamentarian P.T. Usha, singer Vijayalakshmi, Mariakutty, Union Minister V. Muraleedharan, BJP State president K. Surendran and actor Suresh Gopi shared the dias with the PM.