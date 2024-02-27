GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi says Congress and Communists are ‘best friends forever’ in national politics and imaginary foes in Kerala

Narendra Modi terms ‘Congress-Communist revolving door politics’ as Kerala’s bane and touts NDA as a credible third alternative in the State

February 27, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G Anand
G Anand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on February 27, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on February 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] were “best friends forever” in national politics while feigning as foes in Kerala.

Addressing a public rally marking the conclusion of Kerala BJP president K. Surendran’s Statewide campaign ‘Kerala Padayatra’ in Thiruvananthapuram on February 27 (Tuesday), Mr. Modi said the Congress and the CPI(M) have shadowboxed their way to power one after another in Kerala for decades.

ALSO READ
Gaganyaan astronaut designates announced by PM Modi

Mr. Modi said the “Congress-Communist revolving door politics” was Kerala’s bane. He urged voters to see through the “elaborate political hoax” and vote for the BJP as a game-changing third alternative.

“The Congress says the Chief Minister (of Kerala) is corrupt and a fascist in Thiruvananthapuram. Both INDIA bloc allies confront each other on the streets in Kerala and accuse each other of political violence. However, as INDIA bloc allies in New Delhi, they speak a different language over tea and biscuits”, Mr Modi said.

Mr. Modi chided Communists for metamorphosising as “ambassadors for the Congress’ dynastic politics”. He said the CPI(M) had evolved as the subaltern part of an “entitled family” that sought political power.

ALSO READ
Visiting Kerala with a strategy in mind

“The Congress and Communists seek to sacrifice the national interest on the altar of the family’s political ambitions. They want the country to genuflect to the family”, Mr Modi said.

‘No disfavour’

Mr. Modi sought to dispel the CPI(M)‘s narrative that the Centre discriminated against Kerala and infringed on fiscal federalism.

“The BJP has not disfavoured any State ruled by a non-NDA disposition. Kerala has benefitted on the same scale as BJP-ruled States in terms of infrastructure development and Central government-sponsored projects despite the provincial government’s non-cooperation”, Mr Modi said.

He largely kept clear of dog-whistle issues such as the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration, Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) but touted the law banning triple talaq as a legislative achievement.

Mr. Modi also steered clear of repeating accusations of corruption against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a central talking point of the BJP’s Kerala Padayatra campaign.

The Prime Minister talked about a third Narendra Modi government as a given. He said the INDIA bloc lacked a clear road map to India’s development. He stated that the third consecutive “Narendra Modi government” would make India the third largest economy in the world and spell an end to corruption.

‘Modi’s guarantee’ catchphrase

The Prime Minister repeatedly used a third-person form to address supporters and frequently dropped the BJP’s flagship campaign catchphrase “Modi’s guarantee”.

He assailed the Congress and the CPI(M) for running Kerala’s higher education sector to “ruin”. He promised to develop the State’s tourism potential.

Mr. Modi also lashed out at the “vote-bank politics” of the INDIA bloc. He said non-resident Indians, mostly Keralites, had gained new respect in Gulf countries owing to India’s growing international stature.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Mr. Surendran, BJP leaders O. Rajagopal, P.C. George, Anil K. Antony, Suresh Gopi, and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally were on the dais.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram / politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.