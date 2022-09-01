PM lays foundation for metro’s Infopark extension

Modi flags off train in Pettah-SN Junction corridor; lays foundation for new railway projects

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 01, 2022 21:30 IST

Forty children from special schools were the first to commute on the Kochi metro’s Pettah-SN Junction extension on Thursday, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first train. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Kochi Metro Rail’s 11.2-km-long Phase 2 extension to Infopark will provide a new direction to urban and transport development in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, after unveiling its foundation stone online from the CIAL auditorium.

This will cater to, among others, young IT professionals and those employed in allied sectors in Kakkanad. The project is in sync with the Union government according the pride of place to metro-rail systems from city hub to suburbs, across India, he said and drew a contrast between 250 km of metro lines laid in the past 30 years and 500 km of lines commissioned in the past eight years. Work is underway on another 1,000 km of metro systems, he said.

Mr. Modi also flagged off the first train in Kochi metro’s 1.8 km Pettah-SN Junction corridor, launched redevelopment works of Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town and Kollam railway stations, dedicated the Kollam-Punalur electrified line, and launched a MEMU train on the corridor and also the Kuruppanthara-Kottayam-Chingavanam doubled track.

Projects worth ₹4,600 cr.

These projects to augment connectivity in the State are worth over ₹4,600 crore and will considerably improve the ease of living and ease of doing business, he said. He added that the three railway stations would be redeveloped like airports. The electrified Kollam-Punalur rail route will usher in non-polluting travel and also increase tourist footfall, he added.

In his address, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said ongoing works on NH and waterways development will help further transport infra in Kerala. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was among those present.

