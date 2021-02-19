PM launches 50 MW solar power plant

KASARAGOD

19 February 2021 23:26 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that solar energy was a key component of the fight against climate change.

Mr. Modi was speaking online after dedicating a 50 MW solar power plant to the nation, established on 250 acres in Paivalike as part of the Kasaragod Solar Park. The Prime Minister said clean and green energy was being given to Kasaragod. India attached great importance to solar power.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were the chief guests. Mr.Vijayan said that there had been a huge leap in the energy sector of Kerala during the past four-and-a-half years.

Advertising

Advertising

Union Minister of State for Power, R.K. Singh; Union Minister for Home Affairs and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, State Power Minister M.M. Mani; M.C. Kamaruddin, MLA; THDC India Ltd CMD D.V. Singh, and RPCKL CEO Augustine Thomas were present.