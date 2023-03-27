ADVERTISEMENT

PM, CM express condolences at Innocent’s death

March 27, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of actor and former MP Innocent. “Pained by the passing away of noted actor and former MP Shri Innocent Vareed Thekkethala. He will be remembered for enthralling audiences and filling people’s lives with humour. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: “The passing of actor, parliamentarian, and fellow comrade Innocent leaves us deeply saddened. His effortless onscreen performances and strong political interventions have made him an indelible part of our cultural memory. In mourning with family, friends, and fellow film lovers.”

Terming Innocent a comedian who had elevated Malayalam cinema to the global arena, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said he had left behind an unbridgeable vacuum.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said Innocent’s inimitable style and screen presence had made him an asset for the film world and endeared him to movie lovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US