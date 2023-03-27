HamberMenu
PM, CM express condolences at Innocent’s death

March 27, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of actor and former MP Innocent. “Pained by the passing away of noted actor and former MP Shri Innocent Vareed Thekkethala. He will be remembered for enthralling audiences and filling people’s lives with humour. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: “The passing of actor, parliamentarian, and fellow comrade Innocent leaves us deeply saddened. His effortless onscreen performances and strong political interventions have made him an indelible part of our cultural memory. In mourning with family, friends, and fellow film lovers.”

Terming Innocent a comedian who had elevated Malayalam cinema to the global arena, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said he had left behind an unbridgeable vacuum.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said Innocent’s inimitable style and screen presence had made him an asset for the film world and endeared him to movie lovers.

