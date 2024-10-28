ADVERTISEMENT

P.M. Arsho likely to be expelled from Maharaja’s College for shortage of attendance

Published - October 28, 2024 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, have informed the parents of P.M. Arsho, State secretary of the Students Federation of India (SFI), that he may be removed from the rolls of the integrated postgraduate programme in Archaeology and Material Cultural Studies for shortage of attendance.

The Principal issued the notice while pointing out that he could not continue his academic programme without having the minimum attendance required in the seventh semester. The college authorities said it was a normal practice as the parents of students lacking the minimum attendance would be informed ahead of removing them from the attendance roll.

On reports that the SFI leader may choose the exit option from the programme for having completed six semesters of study, they said it would not be possible, as the person opting for exit must be issued the transfer certificate and provisional certificate. However, he would be given the course completion certificate, they said.

The Save University Campaign Committee had alleged in September that Mr. Arsho was admitted to the seventh semester of the integrated programme without securing the mandatory qualifying pass in the sixth semester exam. It had petitioned Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking his removal from the college roll and action against the Principal for his continuation in violation of regulations.

