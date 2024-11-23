ADVERTISEMENT

Plywood factory gutted in massive fire; loss estimated at ₹8 crore

Published - November 23, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A devastating fire engulfed a plywood factory at Vorkady in the district on Friday evening (November 22), causing a loss estimated at around ₹8 crore.

The fire, reported around 8 p.m., prompted immediate response from seven units of the fire brigade, including teams from Uppala, Kasaragod, Kanhangad, and Kuttikol. Despite their overnight efforts, the fire reignited on Saturday morning (November 23), forcing two units to stay on-site to resume firefighting operations.

Assistant fire officer M.K. Rajesh Kumar led the operation, with the district fire officer later inspecting the site and confirming the extent of the damage.  Authorities suspect an electrical short circuit as the probable cause, though investigations are ongoing.

