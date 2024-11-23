 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Plywood factory gutted in massive fire; loss estimated at ₹8 crore

Published - November 23, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A devastating fire engulfed a plywood factory at Vorkady in the district on Friday evening (November 22), causing a loss estimated at around ₹8 crore.

The fire, reported around 8 p.m., prompted immediate response from seven units of the fire brigade, including teams from Uppala, Kasaragod, Kanhangad, and Kuttikol. Despite their overnight efforts, the fire reignited on Saturday morning (November 23), forcing two units to stay on-site to resume firefighting operations.

Assistant fire officer M.K. Rajesh Kumar led the operation, with the district fire officer later inspecting the site and confirming the extent of the damage.  Authorities suspect an electrical short circuit as the probable cause, though investigations are ongoing.

Published - November 23, 2024 09:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.