Plus Two student in critical condition after alleged ragging in Kasaragod school

March 26, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A Plus Two student is in serious condition after being subjected to alleged brutal ragging at Madikai in the district.

According to the police, K.P. Nived, 17, a student of Ambalathara Government Higher Secondary School, Madikai, sustained severe injuries to his jaw and teeth as a result of the alleged ragging. A case has been registered against four students of the school who were reportedly involved in the alleged assault.

Nived, hailing from Kanhangad Balla Chemmattamvayal, is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram. Urgent medical attention was required in the case, leading to emergency surgery to address the extent of his injuries.

It is learnt that an altercation occurred near a bus stop as Nived was returning home from school on Saturday. He was allegedly accosted by a group of four students from the same school. The motive behind the attack is purportedly linked to Nived’s failure to participate in the Holi celebrations at school.

The Hosdurg police have begun an investigation into the incident.

