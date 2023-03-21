Plus Two student found dead in house in Kasaragod

March 21, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KASARAGOD

A Plus Two student was found dead at her house at Malamkund, Bandadka, on Monday evening.

The daughter of Babu and Sujatha, she was a student of the Bandadka Government Higher Secondary School. She was found hanging by her mother who returned from work in the evening.

The body was shifted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem .

Meanwhile, the police recovered a note from the girl’s bedroom. They have taken into custody a 40-year-old bus conductor for questioning, whose name was mentioned in the note.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056