Plus Two student commits suicide

KANNUR

06 January 2022 20:52 IST

Addiction to online games suspected

A Plus Two student who is suspected to have committed suicide at Dharmadam was buried on Thursday.

The police said the boy, student of S.N. Trust Higher Secondary School, Thottada, was found dead in his bedroom on Monday. It is suspected that the child might have committed suicide after consuming poison.

His family members told the police that the child was addicted to online games and had shown suicidal tendencies.

They said he had attempted to kill himself by cutting his wrist a month ago. The boy had not been to school for a month and was staying alone in his room. His mobile phone was found in a damaged condition.

The police suspect that the boy might have committed suicide after breaking the phone. It is believed that the poison to commit suicide was bought online.

(State suicide prevention helpline 104, DISHA -1056, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495 - 2760000.)