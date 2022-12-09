Plus Two student attends MBBS classes at Kozhikode medical college

December 09, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

A Plus Two student from Malappuram district attended the first-year MBBS classes at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, for four days without the knowledge of the authorities. The incident came to light when officials noticed a mismatch between details in the admission register and the attendance register on the fourth day.

The first-year MBBS classes for the second batch commenced on November 29. The student in question attended classes till December 2. She had been absent since December 3.

Vice Principal K.G. Sajith Kumar said the admission process was foolproof, and that students were allowed to enter classrooms only after their admit cards were examined. He added that the cards were verified at several stages and finally by himself.

“The second batch had extra sessions at 8 a.m. to clear backlog. Incidentally, some students arrived late, and the teacher allowed them to enter the classroom without checking their admit cards to save time. The teacher just asked the late-comers to give their names,” said Dr. Sajith Kumar, adding that the mismatch would anyway have come to light as identity cards were to be issued to the students within a week.

That the girl, who was not even qualified to write the medical entrance test, attended MBBS classes caused quite a furore.

Meanwhile, Principal Dr. E.V. Gopi registered a complaint with the Medical College police accusing the student of impersonation. Police sources said they had begun a probe into the matter.