Plus Two SAY exam results out

Results of the Plus Two higher secondary SAY (Save-a-Year)/Improvement examinations held in July have been published.

The results are available on the website www.keralaresults.nic.in

Applications for revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer sheets have to be submitted along with the fee to the Principal of the school where the students registered for the examinations by Friday. The fee for revaluation is ₹500 for a subject; that for scrutiny ₹100, and for photocopy ₹300 for a subject.