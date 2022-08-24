Plus Two SAY exam results out

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 24, 2022 18:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Results of the Plus Two higher secondary SAY (Save-a-Year)/Improvement examinations held in July have been published.

The results are available on the website www.keralaresults.nic.in

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Applications for revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer sheets have to be submitted along with the fee to the Principal of the school where the students registered for the examinations by Friday. The fee for revaluation is ₹500 for a subject; that for scrutiny ₹100, and for photocopy ₹300 for a subject.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app