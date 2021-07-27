Plus Two results today

Thiruvananthapuram

27 July 2021 20:19 IST

4,46,471 students appeared for the examinations that were held from April 8 to 26

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will declare the results of the Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The results will be available from 4 p.m. on the websites www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.dhsekerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, www.kerala.gov.in

The results can be accessed on mobile apps Saphalam 2021 and iExaMS - Kerala

The results have been approved by the examination board that met on Monday. As many as 4,46,471 students appeared for the examinations that were conducted from April 8 to 26, though originally scheduled to be held in March.

Even as the examinations were under way, appeals were made to postpone the examinations in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 transmission in the State, but the government decided to go ahead with them in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols. It also cited practical problems in postponing the examinations since these were held in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep too.

The valuation of answer scripts was set to begin on May 5 but was postponed owing to tight restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. The valuation finally got under way on June 2, though a section teachers wanted it to be postponed owing to the COVID-19 situation, and after ensuring their vaccination.

The Plus Two practical examinations too were held amid demands for their cancellation citing health risks owing to sharing of equipment and close proximity of students.

The government announced the SSLC examination results two weeks ago.