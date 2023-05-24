Plus Two results to be announced today

May 24, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will announce the results of the Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations held in March at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The results will become available from 4 p.m. on the following websites: www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

They will also be available on the Saphalam 2023, iExaMS-Kerala, and PRD Live mobile applications.

As many as 4,32,436 students had appeared for the examinations. Of them, 2,14,379 were boys and 2,18,057 were girls.

The total number of VHSE students who appeared for the examinations was 28,495. Of them. 17,565 were boys and 10,930 girls.

The higher secondary valuation began on April 3 and continued till April 26. Nearly 25,000 teachers took part in answer script valuation in 80 camps.