Plus Two results to be announced today

Results to be available on portals and mobile apps at 12 noon

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will announce the results of the Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations here at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

After the official announcement, students can access the results on the following websites from 12 noon: www.results.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.dhsekerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

The results will also be available on the Saphalam 2022, iExaMS-Kerala, and PRD Live mobile applications.

The Plus Two examinations were held from March 30 to April 26. As many as 4,22,890 students appeared for the Plus Two examinations, held in 2,005 centres within the State and outside. Of them, 2,12,286 were boys and 2,10,604 girls. Of the total students who sat for the examinations, 3,61,091 were in the regular school-going category, 44,890 in the open school category, and 15,324 in the private compartmental category.

The valuation of Plus Two answer scripts was disrupted for a few days after Chemistry teachers boycotted the camps alleging that the answer scheme prepared at the scheme finalisation camp was not the one they received for evaluating answer scripts. The stand-off was resolved only after a 15-member committee that included college teachers prepared a new scheme for valuation.

As many as 29,711 students—18,166 boys and 11,545 girls—appeared for the VHSE examinations in 389 schools.