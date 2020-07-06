Plus Two results postponed

Thiruvananthapuram

06 July 2020 22:46 IST

Exam Board unable to meet due to triple lockdown in State capital

The declaration of results of the Plus Two and Vocational Higher Secondary Education examinations has been postponed to next week. The results were to be announced on July 10.

The declaration has been put off owing to the imposition of triple lockdown for a week in the State capital.

The examination board that was to meet on Monday to approve the results could not get together owing to the lockdown. The board will now meet after the lockdown is lifted.

After the exam board meets, the results are processed again to incorporate any changes decided at the meeting. These could relate to award of grace marks or issues related to question papers for a subject, and take a couple of days. A final check by the National Informatic Centre is also done during this time.

The new date for announcement of results has not been finalised.

Meanwhile, the 61 missing Mathematics answer scripts of students of Government Higher Secondary School, Muttara, Kollam, that went missing while being sent for valuation through post have been relocated. The answer scripts that were found at the Railway Mail Service godown at the Shoranur railway station reached the Directorate of General Education on Monday. The Postal Department had been attempting to locate the answer papers. Though sent to the Palakkad valuation camp, the answer scripts instead reached Coimbatore where they languished for days.