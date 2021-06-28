Plus Two practical exams begin

Thiruvananthapuram

28 June 2021 23:29 IST

Higher secondary practical exams likely to be completed before mid-July

The Plus Two higher secondary practical examinations got under way here on Monday.

The practical examinations are being held in higher secondary schools across the State in adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols. These are expected to be completed before mid-July. As 39 higher secondary schools are functioning as COVID-19 first-line treatment centres, the students of these schools are appearing for the exam in nearby higher secondary schools.

The valuation of Plus Two higher secondary theory examination papers is over. Once the marks of the practical examinations become available, the results will be made ready for declaration.

The Director of General Education had earlier brought out guidelines for the conduct of the practical examinations. If students’ body temperature is high, they will not be allowed to mingle with other students and instead accommodated separately.

Students who test positive for COVID-19 can appear for the examinations at special centres once they turn negative. Students, teachers, and lab assistants have to wear double masks and gloves. They should use sanitisers before entering the lab and on exiting it, and maintain physical distancing.

Lab equipment should not be reused by other students, and be sanitised before and after use. Laboratories should not be air-conditioned, and their doors and windows should be opened to ensure ventilation.

While Physics, Computer Science, and Computer Applications exams will have a duration of two hours, other subject practicals will be on for one or one-and-a-half hours. The number of experiments/practicals has been cut in some subjects, while in Botany, use of microscope has been avoided.