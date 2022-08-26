Plus Two migration certificate distribution begins in Kerala
Distribution of Plus Two higher secondary migration certificates has begun in the State. The certificates are required by students moving outside the State. Provisional certificates have already been made available to those in need. The migration certificates have begun to reach schools, and students can approach the schools to receive the certificates.
