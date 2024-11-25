 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Plus Two Maths practical: teachers’ forum writes to Minister

Published - November 25, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The National Teachers’ Union, Kerala, has written to Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on apprehensions among students and teachers regarding use of computer software in conducting the Plus Two Mathematics practical examinations.

The union pointed out that though the use of software is welcome in principle, hasty implementation without considering practical difficulties would create difficulties. It was in 2021 that 40-mark practical exam was introduced for higher secondary Mathematics. Since then, printed question paper has been used for the Mathematics practical exam. Even now, printed question papers were being used for subjects such as Computer Application, Computer Science, and Accountancy for which practical examinations were started much earlier. If quality was the sole objective of making software use mandatory for Mathematics, it was welcome. However, this should be done ensuring its practicality.

In the letter, the union contended that 20 working computers would be needed if the practical exam were to be held for batches of 20 students in a class of 60. There was no surety that there was a Mathematics lab with 20 functional computers in higher secondary schools across the State. There were also concerns that the computers would develop glitches on installing the new software. Higher secondary Mathematics teachers had not received adequate training in using the software. Even the lack of student familiarity with the software would have to be addressed. Teachers were already finding it tough to complete 16 lab assignments using the limited Mathematics labs in schools. In such a situation, there were concerns that if any problems arose during the conduct of the practical exams students would lose opportunities.

The union expressed concerns over implementing reforms hastily for Mathematics alone without equipping teachers to use the software or ensuring that schools had proper Maths labs.

Published - November 25, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.