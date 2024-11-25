Plus Two Maths practical: teachers’ forum writes to Minister

The National Teachers’ Union, Kerala, has written to Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on apprehensions among students and teachers regarding use of computer software in conducting the Plus Two Mathematics practical examinations.

The union pointed out that though the use of software is welcome in principle, hasty implementation without considering practical difficulties would create difficulties. It was in 2021 that 40-mark practical exam was introduced for higher secondary Mathematics. Since then, printed question paper has been used for the Mathematics practical exam. Even now, printed question papers were being used for subjects such as Computer Application, Computer Science, and Accountancy for which practical examinations were started much earlier. If quality was the sole objective of making software use mandatory for Mathematics, it was welcome. However, this should be done ensuring its practicality.

In the letter, the union contended that 20 working computers would be needed if the practical exam were to be held for batches of 20 students in a class of 60. There was no surety that there was a Mathematics lab with 20 functional computers in higher secondary schools across the State. There were also concerns that the computers would develop glitches on installing the new software. Higher secondary Mathematics teachers had not received adequate training in using the software. Even the lack of student familiarity with the software would have to be addressed. Teachers were already finding it tough to complete 16 lab assignments using the limited Mathematics labs in schools. In such a situation, there were concerns that if any problems arose during the conduct of the practical exams students would lose opportunities.

The union expressed concerns over implementing reforms hastily for Mathematics alone without equipping teachers to use the software or ensuring that schools had proper Maths labs.