Plus Two HSE, VHSE results on May 25

May 24, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The results will be available from 4 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Results of the Plus Two Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations held in March will be announced on Thursday.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will announce the results at 3 p.m. The results will be available from 4 p.m. on the following websites: www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

The results will also be available on the following mobile applications: Saphalam 2023, iExaMS-Kerala, PRD Live.

