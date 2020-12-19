Plus Two exams in the morning

Thiruvananthapuram

19 December 2020 00:47 IST

SSLC examinations in the afternoon

The SSLC examinations will be held in the afternoon and the Plus Two examinations in the morning hours.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee that was attended by General Education Secretary A. Shajahan, Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K., and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director J. Prasad here on Friday.

The government had recently decided to hold the SSLC and Plus Two examinations from March 17 to 30 by adhering to the COVID-19 safety norms.

More options likely

The meeting on Friday entrusted the SCERT with ensuring that the examinations are not tough and the question papers are set in a student-friendly manner. It had earlier been decided that the syllabus would not be reduced.

The entire syllabus would be taught to students so that they do not face difficulties in next academic year.

However, for the examinations, questions from some portions could be avoided or students could be given more options to reduce exam pressure.

Increasing the cool-off time ahead of examinations from the present 15 minutes also came in for consideration at the meeting.

Parents’ opinion

Guidelines would be issued on the health protocols to be followed by students when they come to school.

Parents’ opinion would be sought before students of Classes 10 and 12 returned to schools. Their consent was a must for students.

Though the State government had taken no decision on teachers other than those of Classes 10 and 12 coming to schools, they could do so voluntarily to take up academic activities for students, the meeting decided.

Schools functioning as COVID first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) would be vacated by December 31 and disinfected.

Guidelines for 50% attendance by teachers could be issued by schools.