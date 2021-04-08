Plus Two exams begin in Kerala, SSLC exams in the afternoon

Schools have made arrangements for implementing the COVID-19 protocols.

The Plus Two higher secondary examinations for this academic year kicked-off on Thursday morning in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

The Plus Two students are appearing for the Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (Old), Electronic Systems papers.

Though 4,46,471 students in all are to take the Plus Two examinations in 2004 centres, the first day’s papers will see only around 70,000 students reach 933 exam centres across the State. The Science and Commerce papers will get under way on Friday.

The SSLC examinations on Thursday will be held from 1.40 p.m., and students will sit for the First Language Part 1 paper. As many as 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates will appear for the SSLC examinations in 2,947 centres.

Schools have made arrangements for implementing the COVID-19 protocols. These have also been shared on students’ WhatsApp groups. Handwash, sanitisers, masks have been made available for students, teachers, and employees. Thermal scanners are used to screen students’ body temperatures. In case of any variation, the students are seated in a separate room to take the examination.

Anjana M., Principal, Carmel Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthacaud, says students have been asked to wear masks, carry sanitisers, and maintain physical distancing. They have also been asked to desist from sharing stationery with others. An isolation room has been arranged at the school to seat students who have symptoms or belong to families with members in quarantine. Students who are COVID-19 positive have been asked to wear PPE kits and reach the school. In case of any difficulties, the kits will be provided to them. Though all students are fine so far, the school is ready in case a student feels unwell, says Ms. Anjana.

At SMV Government Model Higher Secondary School, Thampanoor, no student will appear for the examinations until Friday. The school had been putting up security personnel in connection with the Assembly elections in all 23 of its HSS classrooms. While 19 have been sanitised by the city Corporation on Wednesday, the remaining four were sanitised on Thursday, says Principal V. Vasanthakumari. The school also plans to deploy Student Police Cadets to check students’ temperatures and dispense sanitisers.

The VHSE Plus Two examinations will begin on Friday. A total of 28,565 students will sit for the examinations in 389 centres.