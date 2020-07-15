Plus Two: 83.41% pass in district

As many as 83.41% of the students who appeared for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations from the district in the regular school going category became eligible for higher studies.

As many as 32,582 students had sat for the examinations. Of them, 27,177 qualified for higher studies. The results were declared here on Wednesday. The district also had 1,664 students who secured A+ grade in all subjects, coming fifth in the State in this category.

Twenty students from the district secured 100% marks. While nine students belonged to Carmel Girls HSS, Vazhuthacaud, two each were from Government Girls HSS, Cotton Hill, and Government Girls HSS, Pattom. One each belonged to Government Model Boys HSS, Attingal; Government Girls HSS, Attingal; Government HSS, Kilimanoor; Government Girls HSS, Mithirmala; Government Model Boys HSS, Thycaud; Kulathummal Government HSS, Kattakada; and Darsana HSS, Nedumangad.

Technical school

In the Technical school category, 52.83% of the students from the district became eligible for higher studies. In the Open School category, 37.77% of the candidates from the district passed.

As many as 2,268 students appeared for the vocational higher secondary examinations from the district. While 1,845 (81.35%) passed Parts 1 and 2 and became eligible for trade certificates, 1,711 (75.44%) cleared Parts 1,2, and 3 to become eligible for higher education.

Government VHSS and THS for the Deaf, Jagathy, had 100% results in Parts 1,2, and 3, and in Parts 1 and 2. Besides the nine students who secured full marks, Carmel GHSS had 127 students who got A+ in all subjects.

At St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, from where the maximum number of students appeared for the HSE exam in the State (839), 803 became eligible for higher studies, a pass percentage of 96. The school had 74 full A+ grades.

At Karthika Thirunal Government V&HSS for Girls, Manacaud, the pass percentage was 94%. As many as 34 students secured A+ grade in all subjects.