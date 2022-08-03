Kerala

Plus One VHSE allotment on Friday

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram August 03, 2022 21:07 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 21:07 IST

First allotment for Plus One vocational higher secondary single-window admission will be published so as to allow admission from August 5.

A statement here on Wednesday said the results would be published on the page ‘Higher secondary (vocational) admission’ on the admission gateway www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in

Advertisement
Advertisement

On the basis of the allotment, students can seek admission from 10 a.m. on August 5 to 4 p.m. on August 10.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...