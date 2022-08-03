Plus One VHSE allotment on Friday
First allotment for Plus One vocational higher secondary single-window admission will be published so as to allow admission from August 5.
A statement here on Wednesday said the results would be published on the page ‘Higher secondary (vocational) admission’ on the admission gateway www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in
On the basis of the allotment, students can seek admission from 10 a.m. on August 5 to 4 p.m. on August 10.
