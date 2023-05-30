HamberMenu
Plus One VHSE admission: application submission from June 2 to 9

May 30, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Applications for Plus One vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) admission can be submitted from June 2 to 9.

Trial allotment will be held on June 13 and the first allotment on June 19. Main allotment will end on July 1, and Plus One classes will begin on July 5, a statement from the VHSE wing said on Tuesday.

Applicants can use the computer lab facilities in the school where they did their Class X or nearby government or aided vocational higher secondary school or seek teachers’ support to submit applications. They can also submit applications on their own by visiting www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in website and using the candidate login by clicking on the ‘Apply Online’ link.

Admission to management quota seats (20%) in aided vocational higher secondary schools will be done by the managements concerned. Application forms available at the school concerned should be filled for this, the statement said.

