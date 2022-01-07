Plus One vacancies: last date is January 10

Students who have applied for Plus One higher secondary allotment in various rounds but are yet to receive any can apply for admission to seats that are currently vacant till 4 p.m. on January 10.

However, students who have secured admission under any quota are not eligible to apply. Those who had received allotment earlier but did not join and those who got admission under a quota but later got a transfer certificate too cannot apply. The current vacancies can be checked out on www.hscap.kerala.gov.in