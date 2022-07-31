Plus One trial allotment: deadline extended to Monday evening

Students had demanded extension following technical glitches

Students had demanded extension following technical glitches

The deadline for trial allotment for admission to Plus One higher secondary courses has been extended to 5 p.m. on Monday. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said on Sunday morning that the last date to verify results and make corrections had been extended on the demand of students and parents.

The trial allotment list was published on Friday morning, but technical glitches prevented students from logging in and checking their results the entire day. The General Education Department said more than one lakh candidates had tried to log in to the portal simultaneously, causing it to hang. The problem was resolved by arranging more servers to handle the heavy traffic.

All this while there had been calls to extend the deadline that ended on Sunday to give students more time to check their results and make corrections to their applications. The Minister and the department officials were initially of the view that the two days available would be enough for students to verify their allotment and edit their applications, and there would be no need to push back the last date. However, with complaints of difficulty in accessing the result continuing to come in, the Minister ordered that the deadline be extended by a day.

Total applications

Till Sunday evening, just over 3 lakh students had checked their trial allotment results and 1.36 lakh students had edited their applications. The total number of applications received for admission, however, exceeded 4.7 lakh. The extension of the deadline is expected to be of huge relief to students who were yet to log in.