Plus One transfer vacancies to be published on Saturday

July 27, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Vacancies, including merit seats vacant after the Plus One higher secondary second supplementary allotment, vacant seats in management quota of aided schools, and the 5,820 seats in the 97 temporary batches newly sanctioned to government and aided schools in Malabar, will be published at 1 p.m. on Saturday for school/combination transfer allotment.

Students who have taken admission to merit seats under the single-window admission process can apply for school transfer in the district they have taken admission, school transfer along with combination change, or transfer to another combination in the same school. They can do so online through the candidate login’s ‘Apply for School/Combination Transfer’ portal from 2 p.m. on Saturday to 4 p.m. on Monday. For details, visit https://hscap.kerala.gov.in.