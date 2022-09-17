Plus One transfer allotment from Monday

Admission as per results of the Plus One higher secondary school/combination transfer allotment will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday. The admission will continue on Tuesday too. The transfer allotment results are likely to be declared by Sunday night. These can be checked on ‘Transfer Allot Results’ link through the candidate login on the admission website.

As many as 53,170 applications for school/combination transfer allotment have been received. The maximum number of applications is from Malappuram – 8,807. Kozhikode had the second highest – 6,632, followed by Palakkad with 5,819, and Kannur with 5,704 applications. Vacancies that remain after school/combination transfer will be considered for the second supplementary allotment. The vacancies and directions for the second supplementary allotment will be published on the admission website at 9 a.m. on September 22.