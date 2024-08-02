Plus One: transfer allotment admission from Tuesday

Results of district/inter-district school/combination transfer allotment to Plus One higher secondary seats that are currently vacant will be published to facilitate allotment from 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Students can verify results through Candidate Login’s ‘Transfer Allot Results’ link. Students can continue to take allotment till 4 p.m. on August 8. They should have in their possession originals of eligibility certificate, transfer certificate (TC), character certificate, and other documents.

A total of 23,908 applications were received for the district/inter-district/combination transfer allotment. Of these, 23,507 applications for which confirmation was completed have been considered for allotment.

Students who have not got admission till now will get an opportunity for spot admission on merit basis to vacancies left after school/combination transfer. Directions for spot admission will be published on Tuesday.

