Plus One: third supplementary allotment admission from Monday

August 05, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Results of the third supplementary allotment for Plus One higher secondary admission will be published so as to enable admissions from 10 a.m. on Monday.

Admissions can be taken till 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Students who had applied but failed to receive allotment during the main phase or the two supplementary allotments and those yet to submit applications so far were eligible to apply for the third supplementary allotment.

Of the 12,487 applications received for allotment to 25,735 vacant seats available, 11,849 were considered. As many as 638 applications without options or ineligible for other reasons were not considered.

Allotments results can be checked on Candidate Login’s ‘Supplementary Allot Results’ link. Those who receive allotment should reach the school mentioned in the allotment letter available through the link along with originals of certificates for admission.

Details of further allotments will be published on August 9.

