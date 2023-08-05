ADVERTISEMENT

Plus One: third supplementary allotment admission from Monday

August 05, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Results of the third supplementary allotment for Plus One higher secondary admission will be published so as to enable admissions from 10 a.m. on Monday.

Admissions can be taken till 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Students who had applied but failed to receive allotment during the main phase or the two supplementary allotments and those yet to submit applications so far were eligible to apply for the third supplementary allotment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 12,487 applications received for allotment to 25,735 vacant seats available, 11,849 were considered. As many as 638 applications without options or ineligible for other reasons were not considered.

Allotments results can be checked on Candidate Login’s ‘Supplementary Allot Results’ link. Those who receive allotment should reach the school mentioned in the allotment letter available through the link along with originals of certificates for admission.

Details of further allotments will be published on August 9.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US