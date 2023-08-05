HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plus One: third supplementary allotment admission from Monday

August 05, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Results of the third supplementary allotment for Plus One higher secondary admission will be published so as to enable admissions from 10 a.m. on Monday.

Admissions can be taken till 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Students who had applied but failed to receive allotment during the main phase or the two supplementary allotments and those yet to submit applications so far were eligible to apply for the third supplementary allotment.

Of the 12,487 applications received for allotment to 25,735 vacant seats available, 11,849 were considered. As many as 638 applications without options or ineligible for other reasons were not considered.

Allotments results can be checked on Candidate Login’s ‘Supplementary Allot Results’ link. Those who receive allotment should reach the school mentioned in the allotment letter available through the link along with originals of certificates for admission.

Details of further allotments will be published on August 9.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.