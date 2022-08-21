Plus One: third allotment published

Admissions will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday

The third and last allotment in the main phase allotment for admission to Plus One higher secondary courses was published by the General Education Department on Sunday.

As many as 2,95,118 students got allotment in the three allotments so far. In the third allotment alone, 78,085 students got fresh allotment, while 51,208 secured higher options.

The percentage of allotment is 99.61.

Of the total 2,96,271 merit seats, 1,153 remain vacant now. The highest number of vacant seats is in Pathanamthitta – 225, with 150 left in Kasaragod. No seats are left in Kozhikode, while three remain in Malappuram, 140 in Palakkad, and 20 in Thrissur.

Vacant seats

The number of vacant seats in the general category is 1,045, while it is 19 in Ezhava/Thiyya category. Seventeen seats are vacant in the Muslim category, and one in the Latin Catholic category.

Twenty-two Scheduled Caste seats, eight Scheduled Tribe seats and 11 in the economically weaker sections (EWS) category are also vacant. The vacant seats will be considered for supplementary allotments.

Admission as per the third allotment will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday and continue till 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Allotment can be checked on the admission website www.hscap.kerala.gov.in and using Candidate Login-SWS and clicking ‘Third Allot Results.’ Those who get allotment should reach the school mentioned in the allotment letter available from the ‘Third Allot Results’ and take admission.

If students who had taken temporary admission in the first and second allotment have not got higher options in this allotment, no new allotment letters need be produced.

Since no higher options will be viable ahead, all students who have got allotment should remit the fee and take permanent admission.

Those who have got allotment but do not take admission will not be considered for supplementary allotments.

Students who have not been able to apply as yet can submit applications for supplementary allotment. Those who have furnished wrong information during the main allotment or had not given final confirmation and consequently were not considered for allotment can also submit new applications during the supplementary phase, as also those who had applied during the main phase but did not get allotment.

Those who got allotment in the main phase but were denied admission owing to wrong information in the application can correct the mistakes and submit the application anew.

Vacancies for supplementary allotment and notification will be published on the website after the main phase admission is completed.

VHSE allotment

The third and final allotment for Plus One vocational higher secondary admission was also published. It will be available on higher secondary (vocational) admission page on www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in