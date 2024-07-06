ADVERTISEMENT

Plus One supplementary allotment admission from July 8

Published - July 06, 2024 09:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Results of the Plus One higher secondary first supplementary allotment will be published to enable students to take admission from 10 a.m. on July 8. Admissions will continue till 4 p.m. on July 9. Allotment results will be available on the Supplementary Allot Results link through the Candidate Login-SWS on the higher secondary admission website https://hscap.kerala.gov.in Supplementary allotment for model residential schools too will be published. Details of further allotments will be published on the website on July 12.

