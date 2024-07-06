Plus One supplementary allotment admission from July 8

Results of the Plus One higher secondary first supplementary allotment will be published to enable students to take admission from 10 a.m. on July 8. Admissions will continue till 4 p.m. on July 9. Allotment results will be available on the Supplementary Allot Results link through the Candidate Login-SWS on the higher secondary admission website https://hscap.kerala.gov.in Supplementary allotment for model residential schools too will be published. Details of further allotments will be published on the website on July 12.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.