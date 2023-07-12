Plus One supplementary allotment: admission begins today

July 12, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The first supplementary allotment for Plus One higher secondary admission will be published so as to enable admission from 10 a.m. on Thursday.

As many as 68,739 students had applied for 45,394 vacant seats in this phase of allotment. Of these, 67,596 applications were considered for allotment.

Seats that are vacant after the first allotment will be considered for the second supplementary allotment. After this, students will get a chance for school/combination transfer. This will give a clearer picture of how many seats are required at the taluk level, particularly in districts such as Malappuram. Only after this will the government decide if more temporary batches have to be sanctioned.

The department says that the number of applicants for seats vacant during supplementary allotment is fewer this year than last year when it was around 95,000.

At present, more than 29,000 students are yet to get admission in Malappuram alone, the district with the highest number of applicants. Even after the supplementary allotment, the number of those awaiting admission is likely to be around 20,000 here. In Palakkad, more than 10,000 students are likely to be looking for Plus One seats.

The possibility of new batches being sanctioned is more than shifting of batches as the latter can be difficult even if a handful of students have joined these this academic year. There are 105 batches with less than 25 students in the State. The government had last month shifted 14 batches to Malappuram. This leaves 91 uneconomic batches.

Teachers’ organisations say at least 50 batches will need to be sanctioned if the seat shortage is to be addressed to some extent. A majority of these should be for Malappuram, they say.

The crisis in Malappuram is made worse by the very few takers for unaided seats. Last year, of the over 11,000 seats in Malappuram, 7,000 were filled. This year, fewer than 1,500 students have taken admission to unaided seats. This has increased the demand for government and aided seats in the district.

Admission as per the supplementary allotment will continue till 4 p.m. on Friday. Details about the forthcoming allotments will be published on July 18.

