Plus One supplementary allotment: 16,881 apply for 6,888 vacant seats in Malappuram

As many as 16,881 students have applied for Plus One higher secondary first supplementary allotment in Malappuram. Across the State, 57,712 students have applied for the 52,373 vacant seats in this phase of allotment.

In Malappuram, where 16,881 students have applied, the number of vacant seats is 6,888. Of the 16,881 applications in the district, 15,959 are those who have renewed their application because they did not get allotment in the main phase of allotment or those who got allotment but were denied admission owing to incorrect information in applications. Only 922 have submitted fresh applications.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had only recently admitted that there was a shortage of 7,478 seats in Malappuram after claiming earlier that the gap was not as huge as was made out to be.

In Palakkad, another district where the Minister admitted to a shortage of seats, 8,139 students have applied for supplementary allotment to 3,705 vacant seats. In Kozhikode, 7,192 students had applied for allotment to 4,885 vacant seats.

Kannur and Kasaragod districts had 4,623 and 2,927 applicants against 3,977 and 2,084 vacant seats, respectively.

Seeking solutions

The government has tasked the higher secondary joint director (academic) and the Malappuram regional deputy director with studying the issue of sanctioning additional batches in Malappuram in the wake of talks with students’ organisations who had been on the warpath demanding additional batches to address the problem of shortage of seats, particularly in Malappuram.

Merit seats vacant after the conclusion of three allotments in the main phase and those vacant in aided schools after two rounds of allotment to community and management quota seats are taken into account for publishing the vacancies for supplementary allotment.

