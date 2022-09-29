Kerala

Plus One student ragged by seniors at Kumbala, Minister seeks report

A Plus One student of Angadimogar Government Higher Secondary School at Kumbala was allegedly ragged and abused by his seniors.

The matter came to light after a video on the incident went viral. Subsequently, the student’s parents lodged a complaint with the police.  

Kumbala Inspector P. Pramod said he had received a complaint from the victim.

The student was allegedly ragged while he was returning home from the school. The senior students reportedly abused him for not wearing uniform.

In November last year, a video of a student of Government School, Uppala, being ragged by his seniors had gone viral. The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had registered a suo motu case and ordered the Deputy Director of Education and the District Police Chief to probe the incident.  

Meanwhile, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has directed the Kannur Regional Deputy Director of Education to investigate the latest incident and submit a report.


