Plus One student allegedly beaten up by seniors at Kasaragod school

An alleged incident of ragging has been reported from Chithari Jamaat Higher Secondary School, Kasaragod. A video of the incident, which shows Plus Two students brutally beating up a junior, has been circulating on social media. The victim has revealed that he was attacked for wearing shoes, and that his assailants threatened to attack him again if he reported the incident to the authorities.

The alleged assault, which took place last Monday, went unreported as the boy, feeling dizzy and unwell, remained silent about it. Reportedly, it was when visuals of the incident began circulating on social media that his family came to know about it. The student’s family later filed a complaint with the Hozdurg police.

The school management is yet to issue a statement on the incident. The police have launched an investigation.

